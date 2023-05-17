TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor G. T. Bynum and the Tulsa City Council want to remove Native American ancestral remains and funerary items from the Gilcrease Museum's collections.
On Wednesday, the City Council voted unanimously to remove ancestral remains representing six people and four lots of funerary items from Gilcrease, which is owned by the City of Tulsa.
They came from multiple sites in Arkansas that are culturally or geographically affiliated with the Caddo Nation, Osage Nation, and Quapaw Nation.
This is after several members of the U.S. Senate Committee for Indian Affairs sent letters to several institutions with large Native American collections.
Gilcrease did not receive a letter, but they are required by law to return the remains and related items.
A federal law called the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (NAGPRA) protects Native American grave sites on federal land, and requires museums, universities and government agencies to return ancestral remains and burial items to Native Americans.
The letters criticized the institutions' slow pace of repatriation since NAGPRA was signed in 1990.
According to Pro Publica, Gilcrease has made 39% of ancestral remains in their collection available for return.
Pro Publica also said Gilcrease has made 99% of funerary objects at the Museum available for return.
According to Pro Publica, made available for return means the remains can be claimed and returned to the tribes, and in some cases already have been, but NAGPRA does not require institutes to report when remains are physically returned.