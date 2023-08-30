Tulsa City Council votes on rezoning project for 71st Street

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council is hoping new rezoning of areas around Woodland Hills Mall along East 71st Street will help boost investment and bring in more business to the area.
The city says at the moment it's not reaching its full potential because of outdated zoning ideas.
This was voted on at city hall in the council meeting Wednesday evening and the councilors agreed to change the zoning codes.
They’re hoping it will make it easier for development in the area.
Along 71st Street, there are big parking lots, not many trees or landscaping, and building heights are limited to two stories.
But there are hopes the motion passed during the Wednesday evening Tulsa city council meeting will change that.
Councilor Lori Decter-Wright says the changes were prompted by the $132 million investment of the new Scheels store at Woodland hills and they want to bring in more business to the area.
Decter-Wright says the 71st street area generates more than 20 percent of the retail revenue sales tax that funds the city services so they want to keep the area thriving and growing.
She says the zoning regulations before now, dated back to the 70s, were complicated, time consuming and put off businesses and developers.
Decter-Wright says passing the motion to change the zoning codes in the area will simplify and modernize the zoning regulations.
She says she hopes it will encourage development and investment and says she'd love to see more shops, restaurants, fast food chains, more trees and green spaces in the area and a boost to the economy.
"That’s really the goal to make it a destination, make it easy, make it easy for businesses to come in, you know, maybe they’ve been wanting to be in south Tulsa but it was like, 'Oh, it’s just a headache. We’ll wait. Hopefully this is spur some of that,'" Decter-Wright said.
Decter-Wright says she would love to see more trees, more walkability, slow down the traffic a little bit.
"A lot of folks avoid the area because they’re worried about the traffic so if we just make it a more commerce-driven area where you might come for lunch, walk across the street and go pick up, you know, the latest retail items that you want, it would feel feasible," she said. "Right now, it’s not. I think people drive to the thing they want to go to walk a long distance to get into the building and then hurry out before you know the afternoon traffic starts so we’re trying to just activate that corridor in a more human centered friendly way."
Decter-Wright says they’re going to have a community meeting so people can ask any questions they might have about it. No date has been set for that yet though.