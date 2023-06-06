TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa woman who was arrested at a campaign rally for Former President Donald Trump in 2020 may be getting $1 million in a lawsuit against the City of Tulsa.
In 2020, Sheila Buck attended a Trump rally, wearing a shirt that said, “I can’t breathe on it.”
While at the rally, which she had a ticket for, she sat in the middle of the walkway to the metal detectors and prayed.
Buck was asked to leave by security, but she refused.
After asking her to leave, the Tulsa Police Department carried Buck outside the perimeter fencing and arrested her for obstructing an officer.
That charge was later dismissed on May, 15, 2023.
Buck later filed a lawsuit against the City of Tulsa.
A spokesperson for the City said the lawsuit was negotiated outside court through mediation and that the Tulsa City Council will later discuss lawsuit.
A meeting agenda for the Tulsa City Council shows that they will discuss and possibly take action on approving a settlement for $1 million in the lawsuit on Wednesday.