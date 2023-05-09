Tulsa church donates tiny homes to tiny home village for homeless people

TULSA, Okla. — The pastor of a Tulsa church is calling on other churches to help solve homelessness.
Harvard Avenue Christian Church has donated two tiny homes to a new village being set up in northwest Tulsa to help house homeless people and says homelessness can only be solved as a community.
The bright yellow house in the parking lot of the of the Harvard Avenue Christian Church is set to be one of 63 tiny homes for homeless people.
"I think it’s inspiring it’s something that we can focus our positive energies on rather than things that divide us," said David Emery, Lead Pastor at Harvard Avenue Christian Church.
Emery says they’ve donated two homes to the Eden Village Project, costing $50,000 each.
The tiny home village will be built on 17 acres on 61st West Avenue, just north of the Arkansas river near the Gilcrease Turnpike.
Emery says they decided to step in because he sees a lot of people that need help.
"Very often on a Sunday morning I’ll drive up and I’ll find someone, when I get here, early sleeping at the church, we’ll invite them in for showers, worship, and offer care in the way we can, but we can do more than just provide relief for other immediate circumstances, we want to be a part of helping them find a better solution," Emery said.
Brad Johnson is the founder of Eden Village and says, on average, a homeless person costs the city $35,000 a year.
"We’ve got the data that shows you take them and put them in a safe secure community it benefits the community by lowering the costs but the true benefit is to those people that are in the house," Johnson said.
Emery is now calling on all churches in Tulsa to step up and donate to the village.
"If everybody will just do something, everyone get involved instead of just hiding in your sanctuary, looking at the world behind stained glass, we can do something and when people come together we can solve problems," he said.
The homes are 400 square feet and have a kitchen, sitting room area, bedroom and bathroom.
Emery says it's important for the community to come together and try to get people off the streets.
"We want to do our part to help improve someone’s life, it won’t fix the whole problem but it will help the ones that we’re able to help," he said.
"I want to challenge every faith leader in our community to get involved and to buy a tiny home," Emery also said.
Nine tiny homes in total have already been sponsored and the hope is that people might be able to move in by the end of the year.
The house outside Harvard Avenue Christian Church will be on display for the next few months.