Tulsa church and nonprofit partnering to provide food and showers to those without power

TULSA, Okla. — Church Inside Out and the Mobile Missions Network are providing meals and shower for those still without power after Sunday's early morning storm.
Mike Lehew, the lead missionary, said their building was one of the few in the area that didn't lose electricity in the storm.
Because of this, Lehew said it was the perfect opportunity for them to help their neighbors who were struggling.
He said it's been wonderful being able to offer these services to Tulsa residents in need.
"It's been a godsend, not just to us but to our neighborhood," he explained. "Where they can come get out of the heat, they can get showers, they can get food and we just let them know that we care for them."
Danielle Wilson, mission team coordinator for Mobile Missions Network, said they have been offering breakfast, lunch and dinner all week. She said they're also a cooling and charging station.
Wilson said they always could use help in order to continue offering the services they do.
"If you'd like to support what we're doing, we can always use more water, more ice, food donations, paper products and for financial donations," she said.
Lehew said they serve breakfast at 8 a.m., lunch at noon and dinner at 6 p.m.
"Then on Saturday, our food pantry, clothing closet and showers are open from 9 a.m. to noon, and we'll also have a hot dog lunch as well," he said.
To donate to the Mobile Missions Network, click here.