TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say a burglary suspect did his best to hide but didn't make it out of the building he broke into.
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) says they got a burglary call around 3:30 a.m. at a medical marijuana dispensary near 11th and Highway 169 after an alarm was triggered.
Officers say when they got there they saw a side door open and lights flickering inside.
Officers set up a perimeter around the building after noticing movement. After calls for the suspect to come out were not returned, they went inside.
Officers say the man, later identified as Jonathon Fisher, appeared to have tried to hide his body under a pile of trash. They say he left one of his legs uncovered though and they spotted and arrested him.
Fisher, who is a felon, faces charges of 2nd Degree Burglary, Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and Obstruction with a Police Officer.