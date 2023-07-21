TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Botanic Garden celebrated a ribbon cutting, announcing the opening of its two new gardens, the Bumgarner Family Foundation Lotus Pool and Stanford Family Liberty Garden.
The ribbon cutting, attended by Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum and Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell, kicked off grand opening festivities that last through the weekend. For a full list of those activities, click here.
Construction began on the new additions in March 2022.
"The two new ones we opened today, a lotus pool and a liberty garden," said CEO Chuck Lamson. "It's really exciting for us to see the continued growth of this attraction. And we do think it is a great attraction for Tulsa only eight miles northwest of downtown Tulsa in the beautiful Osage Hills."
The Botanic Garden are offering half-priced admissions for those who canned goods or non-perishable food item donations. These donations will benefit food pantries at Iron Gate, Halep Works, Inc. and the Food Pantry in Pawhuska.
Lamson said none of this would have been possible without the generosity of the donors.
"It just speaks to … how generous a community Tulsa is," he continued.
