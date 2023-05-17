TULSA, Okla. — It's called a century plant for a reason...
Tulsa Botanic Garden is celebrating the bloom of its Agave parryi. The plant is often called a century plant because it only blooms every 10 to 30 years, making it fairly rare for people to get to see.
The sad part is, after the agave puts all of its resources into this bloom, it will die. However, while the plant blooms it is also producing shoots or "pups" which can grow into their own plants.
Tulsa Botanic curators say they plan to cultivate the new plants, but if you want to see a bloom before 2033 you need to get the garden ASAP.
To add to the excitement, Tulsa Botanic Garden created a contest for people to guess just how tall the spike and bloom will get. Whoever gets closest to the actual size, will win a one-year membership to the garden.
To help with your guess, Tulsa Botanic Garden says the stalk begins growing from the center of the rosette and can grow up to 20ft. That same stalk can also grow about two dozen side branches, with clusters of flower buds that will open to reveal yellow flowers.
You can make your guess here.