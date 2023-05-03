TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Ballet will be closing out its lastest season with the Signature Series, giving audiences an opportunity to experience performances that are less traditional.
The Signature Series includes the three following productions that are currently in the rehearsal phase.
Cacti is described as a critique of art criticism and a commentary on how a single person’s idea can impact the way a piece is perceived by the public.
The World Premiere of Within is choreographed by Katarzyna Kozielska. She drew from her own recent relationship struggles to choreograph this piece about being knocked down and picking yourself back up again.
While You Were Gone is choreographed by Emmy-winning Jennifer Weber. Weber’s piece, While You Were Gone first debuted at “The Celebration” in 2021, which was an event honoring 65 years of Tulsa Ballet. This will be the second time While You Were Gone is put on by Tulsa Ballet.
This will be Tulsa’s very first hip hop ballet and it is a glimpse into the future of the ballet company.
"The piece fuses hip hop and ballet vocabularies in new ways," said Weber.
This piece was written during COVID and focuses on the “ghost light,” which is an illumination typically left on in theaters as a superstition. The belief is that overnight, the ghosts of the theater would perform in the light, allowing the actors to work on the stage during the day.
Weber has wondered what the spirits did during the pandemic lockdowns when ghost lights stayed on in theaters across the country for months, which is what inspired While You Were Gone.
The film industry has been producing dance-themed films and sequels with plotlines centered around hip hop and ballet for years. Movies such as Save the Last Dance, Honey, Step Up, and Center Stage, have a tremendous fan base.
Tulsa Ballet will be bringing the grace of classical ballet with a twist of rhythm and modern edge in the Signature Series on stage at the Lorton Performance Center at the University of Tulsa from May 11-14.