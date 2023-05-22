Tulsa artist fears hacker may be making money off her work

TULSA, Okla. - Tammye Randle, a Tulsa artist is dealing with a complicated problem.
“We came here, started our business and then people started hacking into our accounts,” said Randle.
Randle said for the past few weeks she and her team have been terrorized by hackers who hacked into her Instagram account, and also kept creating new profiles using her name and image.
Randle says this is the photo posted on her real Instagram account.
“It not fair, its not fair that they’re trying to damage something that we’ve worked very hard for,” said Randle.
The scammers will contact people trying to “sell artwork” like Randle. They will send a cashapp to people who want to buy the art.
“It's not my face. It was a cashapp to a whole nother gentlemen who lived somewhere, in a whole nother city,” said Randle.
Once they receive the money they disappear, leaving Randle to deal with upset customers.
“I got people calling me, calling my children, stating ‘hey your mom asked us for money,’ absolutely not,” said Randle.
Randle said she doesn’t make art deals over social media. Everything is done through her website.
Randle said this is damaging her business and reputation as an artist with people who don’t know her personally.
“It’s the ones who don’t know me, that genuinely like what we’re putting out there and aren’t receiving it,” said Randle.
For Randle, this is more than just a social media scam.
“It's not fair because that’s the gift that God gave me and for somebody try to rob me of it, absolutely not,” said Randle.
To find more information on Randle’s art you can go to her website.