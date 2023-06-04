TULSA, Okla. — A long-time Tulsa art and frame shop celebrated their 50th anniversary at a music festival on Saturday.
While Ziegler Art & Frame celebrated their 50th anniversary, the Amps on Admiral music festival was held inside and outside the store near Admiral and Lewis.
The event had to move inside Ziegler’s due to the weather, but Jessica Jackson Seay, the Executive Director of Kendall Whittier Main Street, said people still came out.
“Rain interfered, but it's still a great event. And we're really glad the people still came out,” she said.
The event featured performances by the local bands Township & Range, Free Association, Brujo Roots and Casii Stephan and the Midnight Sun.
“Clouds always kind of scare people away so it's been great to have people come out and support these local musicians,” Seay said.
As for Zieger’s 50th anniversary, Trent Morrow, one of the owners at Ziegler’s, said he’s proud to carry on the tradition.
“My grandfather started this, I'm third generation and just so happy to carry the torch and to keep a Tulsa institution going and a stable of Kendal Whittier,” he said.
Morrow also said hosting a music festival was a natural fit for a business in Kendal Whittier.
“We're an arts district. We love having the arts and music is a big part of that. So, to have art and music, it's just such a natural fit for us. We love doing this kind of event,” he said.