  • Tulsa-area tattoo shop offers to cover hate tattoos for free

    By: Sharon Phillips

    SAND SPRINGS, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • Parlour Hair and Ink Studio in Sand Springs will offer free tattoo cover-ups for any hate or gang-related tattoos on Thursday.
    • The cover-ups are available on a first come, first served basis.
    • Watch the video above to see our original report from 2017.

     

    A local tattoo shop is joining the fight to stop hate speech in the U.S.

    Jamy Magee of the Parlour Hair & Ink studio in Sand Springs said he was fed up with hate and political battles on social media, so he decided to do something positive for his community.

    He is offering free tattoo cover-ups for any hate or gang-related tattoos until 9 p.m. Thursday.

    Magee told FOX23 the offer is available on a first come, first served basis, but he is taking walk-ins.

    He said his goal is to stop the hate in the 918.

