Tulsa-area tattoo shop offers to cover hate tattoos for free

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Parlour Hair and Ink Studio in Sand Springs will offer free tattoo cover-ups for any hate or gang-related tattoos on Thursday.
- The cover-ups are available on a first come, first served basis.
- Watch the video above to see our original report from 2017.
Related Headlines
A local tattoo shop is joining the fight to stop hate speech in the U.S.
Jamy Magee of the Parlour Hair & Ink studio in Sand Springs said he was fed up with hate and political battles on social media, so he decided to do something positive for his community.
He is offering free tattoo cover-ups for any hate or gang-related tattoos until 9 p.m. Thursday.
Magee told FOX23 the offer is available on a first come, first served basis, but he is taking walk-ins.
He said his goal is to stop the hate in the 918.
Trending Now on FOX23.com
- George Strait, Beyonce, others to hold Hurricane Harvey relief concert
- Retired Tulsa firefighter promises 'surprise' for any returning thieves after burglary
- Realtor who vanished during Hurricane Harvey found slain, ex-husband charged
- Mayfield sorry for planting Oklahoma flag at Ohio State
- Man sues after reportedly waking up during eye surgery at Tulsa hospital
Trending Video
Hurricane Irma: Why did the ocean disappear near the Bahamas?
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}