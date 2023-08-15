TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Air and Space Museum announced some exciting news sure to make you "beam" as they're bringing laser shows to the planetarium.
From August 22 to Sept. 16, the museum will feature new shows each week.
Each evening show will be in connection with different songs from well-known musical artists.
Planetarium Manager Bryan Kyle said the museum has wanted to bring laser light shows, something associated with other planetariums for decades, to their theater.
"So we finally managed to put that together," Kyle said. "We've got some equipment that we'll be having here for one month's time, starting next Tuesday, and we're gonna be doing two laser light shows a day."
Kyle said there will be one show in the morning and one at night.
"We'll do a little bit of educational space stuff with our first laser show. And then the second one will be a laser light show concert," he explained.
Kyle said the museum rented the equipment from a company that brings this type of equipment to different theaters similar to theirs. They plan to rent the equipment again in the Winter for holiday-themed shows.
"I saw a lot of laser light shows when I was a kid in planetariums all over the country," he said. "And so, this is the first opportunity that I've had since being here to get to do it myself."
For those interested in attending one of the shows, tickets are first-come, first-serve and tickets must be purchased in person.
If you are a museum member, laser show are free when you show your membership card.
