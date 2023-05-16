TUL ranks 5th amongst airports with fewest flight disruptions in April 2023

TULSA, Okla. - Recent data has just been released by a company called Airhelp on airports that had over 1,000 flights in April 2023. Tulsa International Airport was ranked the 5th airport with the lowest fight disruptions in the month of April 2023.
Tulsa scored 84.45% of flights that were on-time. Only 15.55% of flights were canceled or delayed last month.
“Tulsa International Airport’s strong performance stands as a testament to the commitment of our airline partners' local staff, who have run an exceptional operation here in Tulsa. Equally deserving of recognition is our airport operations team, whose dedication ensures that maintenance tasks and other crucial operations are flawlessly executed" said Andrew Pierini, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of Tulsa Airports Improvement Trust. "Together, we have been able to increase predictability and ensure a smooth operation for our passengers when flying out of TUL.”
Airports that ranked in the top 5:
- Spokane International Airport: 88% of flights were on time, and only 11.95% of flights were disrupted
- Tucson International Airport: 86.2% of flights were on time with 13.82% disrupted
- Boise Air Terminal/Gowen Field: 85.9% of flights on time with 14.1% disrupted
- Greenville-Spartanburg Airport: 84.99% of flights on time and 15% disrupted
- Tulsa International Airport: 84.45% of flights on time and 15.55% disrupted