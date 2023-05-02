TULSA, Okla. — Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all its stores, including the nine remaining stores in Oklahoma.
Tulsa has two locations, one near 71st and Sheridan and the other near 31st and Harvard.
FOX23 went by the Harvard location Tuesday, where sale signs are already posted.
The retailer has been around for 49 years but filed for bankruptcy twice in the past three years. Its first bankruptcy announcement was in 2020 during the peak of the pandemic.
Tuesday Morning is closing 200 locations in total across 25 states.
In addition to the sale on merchandise, they are expected to also sell store furniture and fixtures. Gift cards will be honored through May 13, 2023.