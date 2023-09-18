TULSA, Okla. — The opening celebration Goldie's Grounds Powered by Williams at the University of Tulsa was on Monday.
Goldie's Grounds is a completely student designed and executed lounge created with all students in mind for anyone who wants to formulate ideas.
Williams granted them $250,000 to execute the project.
Students can go and and market their "side hustles" to each other at the new coffee lounge and entrepreneurial hub.
FOX23 spoke with TU's Dean of Collins College of Business Kathy Taylor about the new lounge.
"A lunch and snack bar and entrepreneurial hub, so this is what happens at the University of Tulsa if students have an idea, they can execute it and that’s what they’ve done here," Taylor said.
"We have our art students doing a revolving display every month from the Phillips Art Department, so it’s a true university of TU neighborhood corporate collaboration," Taylor added.
Taylor explained where the name for Goldie Grounds came from as well.
"Goldie is the Ambassador for the TU she is a Golden Retriever," she said. "Goldies Grounds being the coffee and the logo is designed by a university of Tulsa graduate of the art school who now works at the Williams Companies."
She Brews designed a specialty coffee called Gold Brew in honor of the celebration of the opening, where students of the business school could also get a free She Brews coffee.
FOX23 also spoke with TU student Lauren Agpoon who said she was grateful for the opportunity to incorporate what they believe students would appreciate into the lounge.
"This is a great place not only for students to not only gather meet fellow classmates but also a great ideation space," Agpoon said. "So it’s really catered to creativity. There are spaces for entrepreneurs to set up their products, places for students to rest their bags as well as their products if their trying to sell them, so I think it’s really great for innovation as well as collaboration."
"I think it’s great that students’ ideas are really championed on campus and that Williams was so generous to gives us this grant for this lounge," Agpoon added.