Trey Songz and Monica to headline at BOK center

TULSA, Okla. — GRAMMY winners Trey Songz and Monica will headline "A Valentine's To Remember" live at the BOK center on Saturday, Feb. 10.
Trey Songz has 3 No. 1 hits and 16 more top-10 songs, including "I Invented", "The Neighbors Know My Name" "Can't Be Friends", "Can't Help But Wait", "Last Time", "Say Ahh", "Bottoms Up", "Heart Attack", "2 Reasons" and more.
The show will also feature Carl Thomas, Adina Howard, and more according to the announcement.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Sept. 22 at 10 AM and will be available online at bokcenter.com.
The tickets are priced from $43-$163 (additional fees may apply).