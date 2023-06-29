TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa remains under a heat alert that is in effect through Friday. The last time Tulsa hit the triple digit mark was on August 16 in 2022.
There are a lot of people whose work requires them to be outdoors. We talked with those who are braving the heat about how they’re trying to do so safely.
It’s day 12 of storm clean-up for the crew we spoke with from Rickert Landscaping and Tree Service.
And as of Thursday, they’re also battling triple digit heat.
Foreman Justin Carter says there’s a reason they start their day at 7 a.m.
“Early in the morning to try and get more manual labor done, like climbing, and our bucket operation,” Carter said. “Once we get most of the brush on the ground, we try to focus on clean up during the hardest part of the day.”
They also take breaks and have a cooler filled with cold Gatorade and water.
Carter says when they’re working in extremely hot weather it’s important to check in with your co-workers to make sure they’re doing okay.
“Be your brother’s keeper,” he noted. “Pay attention to the people around you, they may not be aware that a heat illness may be coming onto them, but you may be able to sense it before they can.”
We caught up with U.S. Postal Carrier Brandon Nguyen about 3-4 miles into his route, and he was on foot.
“It’s very hot today and I’m sweating, you know,” he said.
Nguyen says he always carries a bottle of water, and dresses for the weather.
“I wear shorts, you know,” he explained. “I drink a lot of water.”
Timely advice according to Cpt. Robert Brown, a paramedic with the Tulsa Fire Department.
“It’s mostly people that are not acclimated yet, typically people that work in the heat can manage the heat better,” he remarked.
Brown says the goal is always prevention.
“Making sure that you have a plan of rest versus work cycles,” he said.
Carter, whose been doing tree work for 12 years, offered advice for those who are not used to working in the heat.
“I’d say if you don’t feel comfortable doing it, don’t do it, trust your gut,” he said.
According to the American Red Cross, signs of heat stroke, which can be life threatening, can include hot, red skin, changes in consciousness, vomiting and high body temperature.
Call 911 immediately if someone shows signs of heat stroke and move the person to a cooler place.