TULSA, Okla. — Three homes in a Tulsa neighborhood suffered damages when the weekend storm brought down a large tree.
In the neighborhood near 71st and Harvard, the homeowners said the large tree managed to damage all three homes when it landed on top of them and crews had to work extra hard to remove it.
"This tree here was a multi-stem," said owner of Tidd Tree Kansas City, Chris Tidd. "[It] fell this way and hit this person's pool, fell this way and hit this person's house, and fell this way, didn't hit this guy's house but caused damage to trees and other structures."
Tidd said the issue with one person's tree to cause damage in other's properties is the insurance stops at the property line.
"So this person is only liable for what is on their property line and then unfortunately, it does go against the other person's insurance policy," he said. "It gets kind of hairy in situations where we've got four customers involved and getting everything taken care of in a timely manner."
Tidd said they had to use their crane to remove the tree and his company has done about 15 jobs using the crane since they arrived on Monday.