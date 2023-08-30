TULSA, Okla. − Travis Scott's UTOPIA - Circus Maximus Tour is coming to the BOK Center.
The tour will stop at BOK Center in Tulsa on Saturday, November 18.
Tickets go on sale Thursday, August 31 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at bokcenter.com.
According to a press release, $2 from every ticket sold will go to Cactus Jack Foundation which is a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.
TRAVIS SCOTT UTOPIA - CIRCUS MAXIMUS TOUR 2023 DATES
- Wed Oct. 11 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Fri Oct. 13 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
- Tue Oct. 17 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
- Fri Oct. 20 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Sun Oct. 22 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Wed Oct. 25 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center
- Sun Oct. 29 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM GrandGarden Arena
- Tue Oct. 31 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
- Sun Nov. 05 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
- Wed Nov. 08 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
- Fri Nov. 10 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Sun Nov. 12 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
- Wed Nov. 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center
- Sat Nov. 18 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
- Tue Nov. 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
- Sat Nov. 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
- Mon Nov. 27 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center
- Mon Dec. 04 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
- Wed Dec. 06 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
- Fri Dec. 08 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
- Sun Dec. 10 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
- Tue Dec. 12 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
- Fri Dec. 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
- Mon Dec. 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
- Thu Dec. 21 – New York City, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Sat Dec. 23 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
- Tue Dec. 26 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
- Fri Dec. 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena