  • Rescuers looking for dog with jar stuck on its head in Tulsa

    By: Ryan Love

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - The Oklahoma Alliance for Animals is looking for a dog with a plastic container stuck on its head.

    The group shared a picture of the dog on Facebook on Wednesday.

    According to the post, the dog has been spotted in north Tulsa near Pine and Rosedale.

    OAA is asking anyone who sees the dog to call 918-742-3700 or 918-625-8188.

