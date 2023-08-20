Power outage

TULSA, Okla. — A transformer issue caused an outage for thousands of customers east Tulsa, according to PSO.

PSO said says the outages started around 6 p.m., and at its height, around 4,600 customers were without power.

The PSO map showed the majority of outages were along along South 129th East Avenue from East 21st Street to East 41st Street.

PSO said power was restored in the area around 10:30 p.m.

