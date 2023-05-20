Train derailment blocks multiple streets in Sapulpa

UPDATE (5/20/23) 1:11 p.m. — Police said BNSF crews are working to clear the track and hope to have it open by 6 p.m.
The derailment was single car hauling sand and no hazardous chemicals were involved with the derailment, police said.
Police are asking people to use the line Street overpass to help with traffic on Bryan Street.
SAPULPA, Okla. — A train derailment is blocking several streets in Sapulpa, police announced on social media Saturday.
The train derailed around Denton Street and Division Street and stretches across the entire town blocking multiple intersections, police said.
Police said the only way around the train is on Bryan Street and Line Street.
Police said they don't know how long the streets will be closed or what caused the derailment.