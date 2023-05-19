Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking arrest in Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. — Stillwater Police took two people into custody after a traffic stop led to a drug trafficking arrest.
On Thursday, May 11, officers performed a routine traffic stop near Nanaimo Street and East 6th Avenue. When the vehicle pulled over, officers had their K9 Egon sniff the car.
The K9 alerted the police to the odor of illegal narcotics and officers then searched the vehicle.
After searching, police found 5.9 pounds of meth equaling a street value of $15,000.
Both the driver, Dillon Stienbarger, 24, of Muskogee and passenger Mary Sensibaugh, 35, of Wagoner were arrested for aggravated trafficking of illegal drugs.
Sensibaugh had several warrants of Tulsa County as well.