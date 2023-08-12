BROKEN ARROW, Okla. – Broken Arrow parents and students will have to face ongoing road construction as they adjust back to their early-morning routines ahead of the first day of school Aug. 16.
The City of Broken Arrow released an update on Friday on the current construction projects that will likely add time to morning and afternoon commutes.
Albany Street from Lynn Lane through the Intersection at County Line Road
The improvements to widen Albany Street (61st Street) to five lanes between Lynn Lane (9th Street) and County Line Road (193rd E. Ave. or 23rd Street), along with the improvements at the intersection of Albany St. and County Line Road, are underway. This project will impact traffic to and from Creekwood Early Childhood Center, Creekwood Elementary School, and Broken Arrow High School. The improvements are expected to be complete in the spring of 2024.
What you need to know for the start of school.
Eastbound and westbound traffic on Albany St. will be in the two lanes on the south side of the street. Access to the schools off Albany St. will be available for travelers entering or leaving school grounds. School resource officers will be on site help direct Broken Arrow High School traffic during arrival and dismissal times. Northbound and southbound traffic on County Line Rd. will be in the two lanes on the east side of the street as you approach the intersection.
Left turns are not allowed in the intersection of Albany St. and County Line Road. The construction crew is currently working in the southwest corner of the intersection and when they complete that quadrant, the crew will begin working in the southeast corner.
County Line Road between Kenosha (71st) and Houston (81st) streets
The improvements here include a new bridge over Highway 51 and the widening of County Line Road to five lanes. This project is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024.
What you need to know for the start of school.
County Line Road is open for through traffic, however, it is a construction area, so travel may be slow. If your travel plans bring you here, please allow extra time to get where you need to go safely.
College Street is closed where it intersects with County Line Road due to improvements to the sanitary sewer infrastructure in the area. A detour map for roads in this area is available here.
If you’re driving southbound or northbound on County Line Road, left turns onto Houston Street are not allowed in the intersection.
209th East Avenue (37th Street) between Kenosha (71st) and Houston (81st) streets
The improvements here include the widening of 209th East Avenue to three lanes. This project is expected to be complete in early 2024.
What you need to know for the start of school.
209th East Avenue between Kenosha and Houston streets is closed to through traffic. Travelers will need to access Evans Road to the east or County Line Road to the west for detours while this roadway is closed.
Washington Street between Olive and Aspen avenues
The improvements here include the widening of Washington Street (91st Street) to five lanes and tie into the existing intersections at Olive Avenue (129th E. Ave) and Aspen Avenue (145th E. Ave.). This project is expected to be complete in early 2024.
What you need to know for the start of school.
The eastbound and westbound traffic on Washington St. is flowing in the two lanes on the north side of the roadway. It is a construction zone, so motorists should monitor the traffic signs while driving here.