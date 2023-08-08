TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist spoke out after State Superintendent Ryan Walters said her district is failing and she should be replaced.

TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 spoke with Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist after the State Superintendent Ryan Walters said her district is failing, and she should be replaced, on Monday.

Gist said Walters is spreading misinformation. FOX23 told you the State Board of Education is set to vote on whether to pull TPS' accreditation on August 24.
 
When Walters went before media earlier this week, he said TPS is a failing school district and students are reading below the state average.
 
Gist responded Tuesday afternoon that is false.
 
"What is accurate, in 2018, Tulsa Public Schools as a whole, all students were at 22 percent proficiency, then 2022 following the pandemic we're at 13 percent," she said.
 
During last year's accreditation process, the state downgraded TPS to a warning that Gist said was unjust and violated the Open Meetings Act. She said she heard he wants to potentially have the state take over the district and revoke her license from the story FOX23 told you about on Friday. She added, she was on her way home from a meeting at his office to talk about the district's plans to improve academic success.
 
"Here's what we're doing, how it was developed, everything I've just said to you about the way in which we track our performance," Gist said. "How we're reporting to Tulsans about our performance. He said, thank you very much."
 
She adds he never indicated to her he wants to do a state takeover like what's happening in Houston, Texas where the state removed the superintendent and did a complete change in the district. Gist said it's possible that can happen here.
 
"Although at the probation level, as I said, that does give the State Department of Education authority who serves as the superintendent," she said.
 
Even though it's possible, she said it's not the best choice for students or families.
 
"What we know about when there's a government takeover of an elected school board and mostly it's not successful. You can Google it. There is evidence that it is extremely disruptive, pulls things off track and is upsetting to communities and pulls away the expectation public schools belong to the public," she said.

