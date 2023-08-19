TULSA, Okla. — Stepping to the microphone are students taking a stand for Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) and their teachers at a student-led town hall meeting.
It comes ahead of a State Board of Education meeting next week about the accreditation of TPS.
“By saying they are wasting taxpayer dollars it dismisses the work they put in to support us every single day,” said one student.
Students did not hold back Saturday.
“Is this what we the Oklahoma students and our past should be subjected to?” said another student.
The students wanted school leaders to know they just want to go to class.
“And yet here we are today,” said a third student.
FOX23 spoke with one of the organizers of Protect Tulsa, Ana Borras, who is a seventh grade teacher at Tulsa School of Arts and Sciences (TSAS). She says Saturday what students and parents were cheering for were student’s voices.
“There is so much uncertainty and it all comes from nobody has asked our students or talked to them no one has asked them what they think or what they think about all of this and so they are freaking out,” Borras said.
Students were hoping to hear members of the State Board of Education, who will be voting to decide the future of TPS' accreditation, and possibly the future of TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist, but the chairs were empty and no board members came.
Students still defended their education.
“More than anybody I agree with Ryan Walters that Chinese propaganda has no place in my school however after taking Chinese at Booker T. Washington for two years I can confidently say it’s only a language class,” a fourth student said.
One of many classes students want to attend without worrying about losing its accreditation.
“I believe that the future TSAS will help me find out what interests me and what I think would be a great career for me but all these things may not happen if TPS loses its accreditation,” a fifth student said.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters is expected to release his recommendation to the State Board of Education next week.