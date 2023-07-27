The parent spoke in front of the Oklahoma State Board of Education on Thursday as the board decided to delay the accreditation discussion.

TULSA, Okla. — We're hearing from a Tulsa Public Schools parent who said she's concerned about her child's education.
 
Ashley Daly spoke in front of the State Board of Education Thursday morning as the board delayed the district's accreditation.
 
We've told you, State Supt. Ryan Walters has been vocal about looking into downgrading TPS's status due to potential violations. With the move to delay the accreditation until August, Daly said she is concerned if the start of school will also be delayed. She left the podium in tears after voicing her concerns about Walters's decision.
 
"I can't believe you won't just talk to us or help us. This is not how you treat parents. There are 33,000 kids and at least as many parents. You're treating that many of us, when many of us don't know if we're going to school in two weeks. That is unethical and unkind," Daly said.
 
Walters stands on his decision. He said it's in the best interest for everyone to look into TPS's accreditation.
 
"Tulsa Public Schools is plagued with scandal. They've been one of the worst performing schools in the state of Oklahoma and us as a Department of Education has to do what we can to make sure those kids are being supported, those parents are able to send their kids to a districts that are high achieving and that those teachers are being supported and we are addressing all those issues there in the best way possible for those kids," Walters said.
 
He said this will allow more time for the board to look into TPS's three deficiencies, which TPS Supt. Dr. Deborah Gist laid out for media Wednesday afternoon.
 
According to Gist, the deficiencies are one improperly certified special education teacher, a clerical error and embezzlement that we told you about earlier this year.
 
TPS emailed this statement Thursday evening:
 
"The State Board of Education made the unprecedented decision to postpone the vote on Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation until the August meeting. The district has corrected the deficiencies identified during the accreditation process and is adhering to the collaborative, improvement-oriented intent of school accreditation. Tulsa is accredited and remains focused on welcoming our 34,000 students back to school on August 17th as we kick off another exciting school year."
 
The push to lowering TPS's accreditation from the state comes after backlash a TPS board member, E'Lena Ashley, is facing for praying at a school graduation that TPS calls unconstitutional, but Walters disagrees and said a minute of silence for students to pray, meditate or sit in silence is mandatory.
 
"We will be directing staff to require annual verification that they do this every day," he said. "We will make sure schools are compliant with religious freedoms."
 
FOX23 is hearing from Mayor G.T Bynum on where he stands with Walters's decision.
 
In a statement, he said he respects the independence of the three districts in Tulsa, their boards and teachers.
 
He said "I reached out to State Superintendent Walters to better understand his position and the possible consequences of any action by the State Board of Education. He said he would keep me updated over the coming month in advance of their next board meeting, which I appreciate."
 
Four Tulsa City Councilors send SDE a letter pleading with the board to keep the district's accreditation in tact saying "The ramifications of downgrading the accreditation or removing the accreditation of Tulsa Public Schools is gravely concerning for our students and our entire region's economy."
 
The councilors ask Walters and the board to work together, instead of causing division "in a shared effort to best serve our culturally, racially, and religiously diverse student population."
 
The State Board of Education will have TPS accreditation results at the next meeting, August 24 at 9 a.m.

