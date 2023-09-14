TPS confirms Tisdale elementary school in west Tulsa went on brief lockdown, Tulsa Police gave the all clear

TULSA, Okla. — Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy elementary school in west Tulsa went on a precautionary lockdown on Thursday before police investigated and issued an "all clear."
The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said there was allegedly a man on the phone who appeared to be agitated under a tree near the school and that a third grader who ran past him said they saw a gun on him.
Police said students ran and told other students, one of which called their mother, who then called the police.
Police said that a gun was never pointed at anyone, and the lockdown was placed as a precaution.
The man was never located, and the lockdown was lifted, police said.
FOX23 spoke with a spokesperson for Tulsa Public Schools (TPS), who shared the messages that were sent out to the families regarding the lockdown.
"Lockdown notice: Our school is currently on precautionary lockdown due to the report of a nearby suspicious circumstance. Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa Public Schools Campus Police are on the scene and investigating. All students and staff are in the building and safe. Please do not come to the school or attempt to pick up your child. We will send an update with further information and/or when the lockdown is lifted."
"Lockdown lifted: Our precautionary lockdown has been lifted. Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa Schools Campus Police investigated and issued an "all clear". Students and teachers are proceeding with their normal schedules."