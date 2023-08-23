TULSA, Okla. — On Wednesday, the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education accepted the resignation of Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist. This comes on the eve of the State Board of Education voting on the district’s accreditation on Thursday.
It was a packed board meeting, many people turned out to see the motion voted on, and it was the first time we got to see Gist publicly since her letter of resignation.
During the meeting, board went into executive session to discuss Gist’s resignation, discussing it privately.
After around an hour and 20 minutes the board walked back into the room and Gist was given a standing ovation.
Shelley Cadamdy says she has granddaughters in TPS and said this was an emotional moment.
“There's a lot of emotion from people who've worked alongside the superintendent and with her it's real and I’m really really grateful that we had many many more supporters in the room tonight than we have detractors and I hope that's what she remembers when she remembers Tulsa,” Cadamy said.
TPS Board President Stacey Woolley was visibly upset. Holding back tears, she said this wasn't what she wanted
“This is not what I wish for, this is not what I’ve heard from our community and I hope that everyone in this room who doesn't support this action will be present on Thursday to talk to the man who demanded it, while he was elected as our state superintendent of schools he did not win the City of Tulsa,” Woolley said.
Gist went round the room thanking supporters, many of them wearing t shirts and stickers backing her. The stickers said "we need leadership, not bomb threats" and "I support Dr. Gist and local control of Tulsa Public Schools".
Not everyone in the room had the same support for Gist though, some sat during the standing ovation and Christy Rawlings, who says she's an Edison graduate, said Gist leaving is the right thing..
“The results that we've been getting out of Tulsa Public School has been abysmal and it has been going downhill for a long time and when I see that I look at the leadership and where it's going, so I personal think it's a good thing, I think it's time for new leadership, I think it's time for new accountability because you can't hide the ratings and the report card that Tulsa Public Schools has been getting for so long and not have some accountability to the leadership,” Rawlings said.
Later in the meeting, the board voted in Dr. Ebony Johnson as interim superintendent of TPS.
Johnson is currently the Chief Learning Officer at TPS and has been with the district since 2005, where she previously served as a teacher at Monroe Middle School, school leader at Academy Central Elementary, Central Junior High, Central High School and McLain High School, and Executive Director of Student and Family Support Services, according to TPS.