TULSA, Okla. — FOX23 is hearing from Tulsa School Board member E'Lena Ashley about Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist resigning.
One prayer Ashley said during a graduation ceremony in May turned into a war over the district's accreditation.
Gist told FOX23 it is illegal for the district to lead people in prayer at school events and it isn't a part of accreditation, though it's was prompted scrutiny from the state.
In July, a meeting on the district's lawn brought State Superintendent Ryan Walters to share his support for prayer in schools and made comments he'll be looking into the district's violations.
With Gist announcing her resignation Tuesday evening, Ashley said it was a turn of events.
"I certainly didn't see this coming," she said.
She added, it's the right move.
"I have been asking for a change and I think it should be across the board," Ashley said.
When it comes to having an interim superintendent like Dr. Ebony Johnson, who Gist said the board will consider appointing, she said that's news to her.
"I don't know how these people are being put in place unless it's part of what Gist had planned," she said.
Thursday morning the Oklahoma State Department of Education's board members are expected to vote on the district's accreditation with Gist as superintendent or not. Ashley said she's unsure what to expect going into the meeting.
"All options are on the table and I'm willing to let the process happen. Our children and families deserve that," she said.
As for TPS' special meeting Wednesday night, where the board voted on approving Gist's resignation, board members told FOX23 there are some other members trying to encourage people to not approve Gist's resignation. Ashley said she saw emails but no one reached out to her directly.