TULSA, Okla. — As Tulsa Public Schools accreditation decision inches closer, school board members are speaking out on what they want to see happen in two weeks.
 
It's been no secret that TPS board member Dr. Jerry Griffin hasn't always seen eye-to-eye with Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist and other board members when it comes to policies and procedures.
 
"As a board, we've failed Tulsa. You can't just blame the superintendent," he said.
 
Three years ago, Griffin asked for an audit. He said he was dismissed, but if he wasn't, there wouldn't be these embezzlement issues. Griffin added, he's tired of seeing the district fail its kids and not being able to read at grade level.
 
Griffin said he wants to see a plan in place for improvement. He said drastic measures need to happen to see results and isn't opposed if the state comes in to make those changes happen.
 
"Let's quit throwing stones. Let's plan on both sides. Let's have Walters present his evidence. If he needs to take over Tulsa Public Schools, then I support him on that 100 percent," Griffin said.
 
He added he wants to see a plan in place from Walters on his ideas for improvement, too.
 
TPS' accreditation will be discussed at the next State Board of Education meeting August 24.

