TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Public Schools Board held a special meeting Tuesday evening. They passed a resolution calling for the Oklahoma State Board of Education to approve the district's accreditation.
Board members said the resolution was important so that their voices were heard.
It says that voters deserve to have their wishes honored by the elected board members and that local control is important.
It also states that TPS has a strategic plan in place and the goals of that plan were met in the last school year.
It continues saying the department of education accreditation standards division recommended TPS be given accreditation with two deficiencies, and that accreditation not being recommended would open the door for “a state take over of Tulsa Public Schools.”
The resolution also says that a state take over would create “destabilization for approximately 34,000 students.”
At the meeting, Dr. Jennettie Marshall called for solidarity and unity, and to show the state that TPS is a family capable of handling its own policy and procedures.
But there were still arguments against the resolution.
The resolution was passed with two board members voting against it, E'Lena Ashley and Dr, Jerry Griffin, who said it set a bad precedent.
"Well I absolutely agree with Dr. Griffin that it sets a precedent that is not good," Ashley said. "We need to allow the board to do all of the investigation they need to do to find out what we can do to help our students. Bottom line, it’s about the students."
"What we have to do in a democracy is accept the fact that everyone has a right to what they feel and we accept that and we move on," Marshall said. "I applaud the fact that the majority tonight spoke and said, as a unit, we’re going to stand with the district and our desires to keep this district together."
To read the entire resolution, click here.