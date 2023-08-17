TULSA, Okla. − It was a rough day for some students involved in a bus accident on their way home from school.
Tulsa Police confirmed that a school bus with about 50 kids was involved in a crash near North Peoria and Mohawk Blvd.
EMSA and Tulsa Police responded to the scene.
A Tulsa Public School spokesperson said all the kids are okay. Some kids were thrown out of seats but there were no reported injuries. Parents have picked a few of the students up from the crash site.
Tulsa Public Schools released the following statement on the bus accident.
Students and a bus from College Bound Academy were involved in a crash today. CBA is a public charter school authorized by Tulsa Public Schools. CBA is a public charter school authorized by Tulsa Public Schools and independently operated. They contract their bus services independent from Tulsa Public Schools Transportation. We wish any students or others involved safety and, if any injuries were sustained, a speedy recovery.
-Tulsa Public Schools