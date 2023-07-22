Tulsa SPCA investigates animal cruelty calls during winter weather

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) is warning about scammers pretending to be Tulsa Animal Welfare (TAW).

TPD said they’ve gotten several reports of people using a TAW employee’s name and asking people for money over Venmo in order to get back a lost pet.

Some people even showed up at the shelter after giving the scammers money, TPD said.

TPD said this a scam and TAW will not ask for money over phone or Venmo to get back a lost pet.

TPD encourages anyone who thinks this scam happened to them to make a report.

