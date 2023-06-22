TULSA, Okla. — There are warnings for drivers in Tulsa as many traffic signals are out in the aftermath of the storm.
Police are asking for drivers' patience but say they are going to start issuing citations for people not following the rules of the road.
Lt. Paul Madden is the Tulsa Police Department's traffic safety coordinator. He’s out and about making sure people are sticking to the rules of the road as the lights are out.
"We’re seeing some drivers that are choosing to just completely not yield to other drivers or the lights that are out," he said. "Drivers are more apt to just hold their horn down and roll through the intersection like they own it."
Madden says across the city they’re seeing an uptick in crashes as people blow through intersections that they should be treating like a 4-way stop.
"What’s happening, this light here at 73rd East Avenue and Admiral, it’s completely blank, there’s no power at all here," he explained. "Drivers are treating it as if it never existed, when in all actuality, it becomes a 4-way stop."
Thursday, Tulsa Mayor GT Bynum said about 40 percent of the city's traffic signals still need power.
He said out of 500 lights, around 200 aren’t working the way they should at the moment.
Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin says they cant do manned traffic control at every light because they don’t have enough people and it's dangerous.
"When we introduce people into an intersection, that creates a hazard for people trying to motor through it, Franklin said. "It creates a hazard for our officers that would be trying to work traffic control in those intersections."
Police are warning they’re now handing out citations for drivers who don’t follow the rules.
"We don’t necessarily want to write citations like that but we definitely need the public’s help to avoid those citations by paying attention and driving more prudently right now when we know there's power out," Franklin said.
Madden is asking drivers to pay attention ad treat intersections as a 4-way stop.
"Approach slowly, full and complete stop, yield to the traffic that was there before you, prudently cross the intersection and maybe avoid that area in the future until we get power back into these intersections," Madden said.