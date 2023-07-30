TULSA, Okla. — Police said a man is dead and another man is expected to make a full recovery after their car was shot at on U.S. Highway 169 Sunday morning.
A Tulsa police officer was heading to another call around 4:30 a.m. when she drove up to a disabled Chrysler near East 31st Street and US-169, police said.
When the police officer spoke to the driver, he told the officer he had been shot and his friend was likely dead, police said.
The officer confirmed the man in the passenger seat to be dead. Police identified that man Monday as 31-year-old Terrence McElwee, and said he was shot in the head.
Police shut down the highway Sunday to determine where the shooting took place.
Police said the suspect, who police are still working to identify and find, began shooting at the victim’s car on US-169 hitting the car several times and causing the car to stop working.
The driver was taken to the hospital where he’s expected to make a full recovery, police said.
The events that led up to the shooting are still under investigation.