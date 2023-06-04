TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) and Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) rescued some ducklings from a drain on Saturday.
TPD said on Saturday they were flagged down about a duck whose ducklings were trapped in a storm drain.
An officer “took a gander in drain and verified that she had indeed lost her ducklings,” TPD said.
TPD said they called in help from TFD and they were able to rescue the ducklings and reunite them with their mother.
