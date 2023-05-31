TPD: Suspected reckless driver stole saw, almost ran over construction workers, crashed into fence

TULSA, Okla. - At 9:30 a.m., Tulsa police were called out to East 6th Street and South Frankfort Avenue in downtown Tulsa for a hit-and-run. A white Isuzu had reportedly rammed into three gates and then raced off.
Around 9:35 a.m. police received another call where witnesses told law enforcement that the same vehicle had slammed into fence posts, nearly ran over construction workers and stole a chainsaw.
At 10:10 a.m., police got another call that the exact same vehicle had collided through a fence at South Xanthus Avenue and East Admiral Blvd.
When officers arrived the suspected driver, later identified as Austin Hingey was struggling to get the Isuzu started again in order to race away from the location.
Hingey’s reckless driving was over as he was taken into custody by police.
The suspect was booked into the Tulsa County Jail for Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, two counts of Malicious Injury to Property Exceeding $2500, two counts of Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Accident, Improper Tag and No Insurance.
Police say they recovered the chainsaw.