TULSA, Okla. — In a video posted to social media, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) showed themselves freeing a racoon they found when searching a home.
TPD said they were serving a search warrant when they found a caged raccoon in the garage of the home they were searching.
TPD named the animal “Carl,” and “thought Carl might be a robbery suspect due to the mask he was wearing,” the post said.
“However, upon further inspection, that theory was dismissed and it was confirmed that Carl was actually a kidnapping victim in a rather precarious situation,” the post continued.
TPD released Carl in the woods and said to be nice to him if you see him in your trash as
“Carl's had a rough go of it lately.”
