TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police released body cam footage of a fatal stabbing from January where they arrested a 12-year-old girl for killing her 9-year-old brother.
The video is graphic and may disturb some viewers.
In the video, officers detain the girl and the boy is transported to the hospital where he later died. Police also find a knife in the video.
The mother is frantic and the girl seems to not understand why she did what she did, but admits to the stabbing verbally multiple times.
"I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry, I'm so sorry," she cries.
The mother of the children seems distraught in the video wondering how something like this could have happened.
"All I know is I heard him scream the worst scream ever and I thought he was having a nightmare," she said. "So I tried to wake him up and there was blood everywhere and he said she stabbed me, she stabbed me, and I was like who? who?"
She questioned how her 12-year-old could harm her brother, and especially at such a young age.
The investigation is ongoing.