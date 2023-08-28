TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said a man died after a shooting Sunday night in north Tulsa.
TPD said they responded to a shots fired call in a neighborhood near Pine and Lewis around 8 p.m.
"Upon arrival, officers located a victim down in the middle of the street, they provided medical aid and turned that care over to EMSA and the Tulsa Fire Department upon their arrival shortly after," Tulsa Police Captain Matt Arnold said.
According to TPD, witnesses said the victim, later identified as 46-year-old Kalvin Hulvey, was shot by someone on a miniature motorcycle.
TPD said through their investigation they learned Hulvey was walking down the street with a woman when the suspect rode up, called Hulvey's name and shot him.
Hulvey was later taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, TPD said.
According to TPD, the suspect was described as a white male wearing all black with a face mask.
TPD is asking anyone with information about this crime to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and reference case 2023-041715. You can remain anonymous.