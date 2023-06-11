TULSA, Okla. − A person died Sunday after being shot by a homeowner who was doing yard work, Tulsa police said.
Police responded to a shooting near Pine and Toledo around 10:45 a.m.
Police said a man was doing yard work at home when a man, later identified as Blake Williams, approached him and became aggressive.
The Tulsa Police Department says the homeowner asked Williams to leave several times. They say Williams eventually cornered the man in his garage and began attacking him with the lawn trimming shears he was using.
At one point, the man was able to get away, grab his gun and again tell Williams to leave.
Police say the homeowner shot Williams, when he turned and ran at him.
Detectives questioned the homeowner and say he is not under arrest at this time.