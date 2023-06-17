TPD hosts ‘Women in Policing Day’ event

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) hosted a recruitment event aimed at getting women into the police force.
“It is an event for recruiting purposes, basically to answer questions, kind of show off what different positions we have at TPD to women,” said TPD Officer Khara Rogers.
The event featured a session about defensive tactics, presentations about specialty units like K-9 and air support, and a panel featuring women who work at TPD.
Rogers said recruiting women helps have a better representation of the community.
“I don’t think we’ll ever be at 50% but to have that diversity on the department is very important,” Rogers said.
The event also went over the hiring process at TPD and what is physically required to work at TPD.
“Hopefully everybody is successful here, whether they come to TPD or they go to another agency or they work at dispatch, it’s just trying to get these women into the profession because in reality not just TPD needs women,” Rogers said.
For more information about joining TPD, click here.
>>>MORE: Tulsa Tech students sworn in as TCSO detention officers