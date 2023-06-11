TULSA, Okla. — A man was taken to the hospital following a shooting in downtown Tulsa, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
TPD said at around 7:30 p.m., officers in downtown Tulsa heard gunshots near E. Reconciliation Way and N. Detroit Ave.
When police arrived, they found a man in his early 40s who was shot, TPD said.
TPD said the victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.
TPD is now investigating what lead up to the shooting and who might be responsible.
