TULSA, Okla. — An east Tulsa burglary suspect was taken into custody with the help of a K-9 according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD).
TPD said around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday they responded to a burglary at a home being remodeled near 21st and Memorial.
When TPD arrived, they found damage to the door and frame, “consistent with being forced open,” TPD said.
TPD said they announced themselves and gave commands to the suspect, later identified as 51-year-old Brian Pierson.
Police heard movement inside the home, but Pierson did not come out or follow commands, according to TPD.
TPD said after the owner of the home arrived and confirmed no one was supposed to be inside, they sent in a K-9, resulting in Pierson’s apprehension.
Pierson was taken to the hospital for dog bite injuries before being booked into the Tulsa County Jail, TPD said.