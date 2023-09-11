TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) says a 60-year-old Broken Arrow man was arrested for trying to meet an officer posing as a 14-year-old for sex.
TPD says on September 5, they started an investigation into adults using social media to entice children to commit sexual acts.
Police say during the investigation, the suspect, later identified as David Zingarelli, started messaging an officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.
According to TPD, Zingarelli went into graphic details about the sex acts he wanted to do with the girl and sent several photos of his genitals, asking her to commit sex acts in return.
Police say on September 6, Zingarelli suggested the girl skip school so they could meet up for sex without her parents knowing.
>>MORE: Investigators tie Tulsa man to child porn manufacturing case using real estate website
According to TPD, on September 8, Zingarelli told the girl he was ready to meet for sex and said he would pick her up and bring her to his house.
TPD says Zingarelli gave instructions on what to wear and told the girl to bring a change of clothes “in case we get messy.”
Zingarelli asked where the girl lived and when she provided an area in midtown Tulsa, he suggested a nearby park that she could walk to for him to pick her up, TPD says.
According to TPD, Zingarelli arrived at the park at 11:30 a.m. that day where he was detained and questioned and electronic evidence was recovered by police.
Police say Zingarelli was arrested at the scene for lewd proposal to minor child.
TPD says the social media platforms used will not be released to protect ongoing investigations and noted that “all internet platforms and communication methods are capable of being exploited by child predators.”
TPD also encourages parents and caregivers of children to be vigilant about the risks of unattended use of electronic devices and social media.
TPD says education resources from the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children can be found at www.missingkids.org.
TPD’s Sexual Predator Digital Evidence Recovery Unit can be reached by emailing spdrunit@cityoftulsa.org.