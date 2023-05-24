TPD responded to call for shooting at east Tulsa apartment complex

UPDATE (05/24; 7:34 p.m.) — Tulsa Police said they never found a shooter or a victim while investigating the report at Wood Creek Apartments, but they did make an arrest. 

Officers arrested a suspect who had a warrant for a currently unknown crime at the apartment complex after finding his unit while investigating. 

A stolen firearm was found, but police said they don't believe the shooting reports and this arrest are related. 

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a call for a shooting in East Tulsa. 

Investigators are currently at the Wood Creek Apartments near, North Garnett Road and East Brady Street. 

FOX23 currently has a crew at the location. We will update this story as we gather more details. 

More News