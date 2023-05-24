UPDATE (05/24; 7:34 p.m.) — Tulsa Police said they never found a shooter or a victim while investigating the report at Wood Creek Apartments, but they did make an arrest.
Officers arrested a suspect who had a warrant for a currently unknown crime at the apartment complex after finding his unit while investigating.
A stolen firearm was found, but police said they don't believe the shooting reports and this arrest are related.
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a call for a shooting in East Tulsa.
Investigators are currently at the Wood Creek Apartments near, North Garnett Road and East Brady Street.
