In the video, you can hear the officer say into his radio, “unit 403, foot pursuit. We're going northbound on Denver towards 11th street.”
Police said Hernandez gave officers a false name during questioning and ran away when asked to sit down on curb.
A man driving a pickup truck saw Hernandez run past him and jumped out, tackling him.
In the video, you can hear the Hernandez say, “Wow homie.”
Police were close behind, handcuffing Hernandez, and taking him into custody.
Officers arrested Hernandez on complaints of resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia.
They also said Hernandez has active warrants in Rogers County for burglary, conspiracy, larceny and illegal firearm possession.
Police said they appreciate all the support from the community and say this was definitely a case of that support.
But they also caution people to always put their own safety first before trying to help them catch someone.
Hernandez was taken to the Tulsa County Jail where booking records say he has an ICE hold.