TULSA, Okla. — Award winning actor and bestselling author Tom Hanks was in downtown Tulsa Saturday night for a special in-person event.
The event, presented by Magic City Books, was held to celebrate the release of Hanks’ novel, ‘The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece.’
The book is about a comic book, created by a World War II veteran, that becomes a superhero movie. It tells how the comic was created, shows it becoming a movie and captures changes in American culture since World War II.
The event took place from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center (TPAC) in downtown Tulsa.
Mark Frie, the CEO of TPAC, said more than 2,000 people bought tickets to the event. They also got a signed copy of Hanks’ book.
“It's really, really great to see the response from when it was announced and how many people contacted me, asking for a favor, and how quickly the tickets sold. But more importantly, to me, it's how great to see how nice Tom is, how much he wants to be here, how interested he is in Tulsa and the history of Tulsa. So it's been a great day,” he said.
Frie also said they were thrilled to partner with Magic City Books for the event.
“Magic City Books, they do some great stuff, both in places like this and also at their retail store. And then for the Performing Arts Center, we're all about community engagement, both what we do in the building and also what we bring to the community at large,” Frie said. “And we've got some great things coming up with Discovery Awards at the end of May and three weeks of Lion King in June, so we've got a lot going on as always.”